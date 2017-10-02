Getty Image

After years and years of hype, Serbian passing wizard Milos Teodosic finally made his NBA debut for the L.A. Clippers in a preseason matchup with the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. Teodosic’s signing got a little lost in the shuffle amongst all the incredible player movement we saw in the NBA this summer, but fans of international basketball have been waiting for this moment for a long, long time. Teodosic is here, and if 20 minutes of preseason basketball is any indication (it isn’t, really) we’re in for a wild ride.

Teodosic came off the bench and played just 20 minutes for the Clippers in their preseason opener, but that didn’t stop him. He had 8 assists in those 20 minutes, most of which ranged from how-the-hell-did-he-do-that to wow-that-was-excellent. He’s probably the best passer in the world right now, but don’t take my word for it. Kevin Durant was on a podcast with Bill Simmons earlier this summer, and he talked about the greatest pass he’s ever seen. You know who delivered that pass? Milos Teodosic.