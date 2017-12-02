Getty Image

There hasn’t been much chatter on the DeAndre Jordan trade front, outside of the veteran big man saying it’s humbling that other teams want to acquire him. The Los Angeles Clippers have won three of their last four games, but they are still 8-12 on the year and are trying to navigate the Western Conference without Blake Griffin or Patrick Beverley.

Whether Jordan actually gets traded remains to be seen. So far, reports have indicated that there are teams interested, and even though there aren’t too many teams that can realistically pull off a move for Jordan, there hasn’t been any word on which franchises have tried to make this move happen.

Thanks to Gery Woelfel of the Racine Journal Times in Wisconsin, though, four teams have shown more interest than the rest in acquiring Jordan: Toronto, Washington, Minnesota, and Milwaukee. And with regards to the Bucks, there are a trio of players that the Clippers are reportedly eyeing up.