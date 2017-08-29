Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are among the eight teams that will get throwback uniforms for the 2017-18 season as part of Nike’s taking over the NBA uniforms. While all 30 franchises in the league will get four different uniforms — the Association, Icon, Athlete’s Mindset, and Community — those eight teams will get a fifth in the form of a throwback “Classic” uniform.

For the Bucks, the uniforms pay homage to their original uniforms from their inaugural 1968 season, as they celebrate their 50th anniversary with a “Return to the MECCA” uniform design. The uniforms are the home whites from that set, with the classic block lettering “BUCKS” across the chest with green coloring with red trim on the white background.