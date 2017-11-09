The Milwaukee Bucks Are Using A New Ticket Promotion To Take A Shot At The Chicago Bulls

#Chicago Bulls
Sports Writer
11.08.17

Getty Image

Nobody does petty quite like the NBA. The on-court basketball product is great by itself, but when you couple that with the copious amount of off-court petty nonsense between players, NBA team Twitter accounts, agents, insiders, coaches, general managers, and owners, you’d have a hard time finding a more entertaining 24/7 entity than the National Basketball Association.

The most-recent example of NBA pettiness revolves around the Milwaukee Bucks’ new ticket promotion. No, really, we’re sneaking in subtle shots into our ticket promotions these days.

The Bucks are currently advertising a pretty standard ticket promotion called the Starting Five Holiday Package that ultimately boils down to your typical 5-game ticket package. The catch is, you choose your games by clicking on the avatar for that teams best player. For example, John Wall represents the Washington Wizards, Dirk Nowitzki represents the Dallas Mavericks, LeBron James represents the Cleveland Cavaliers, so on and so forth.

When Bucks fans are prompted to select their final roster spot, or in this case, game ticket, the Chicago Bulls are one of your options. Who did the Milwaukee Bucks choose as the Bulls’ best player? Benny the Bull.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSMILWAUKEE BUCKS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP