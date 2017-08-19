Getty Image

The Minnesota Lynx own the best record in the WNBA, and, well, the Indiana Fever do not. The Lynx, led by Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles, entered Friday’s game against Indiana with a sparkling 21-5 record and the Fever had to travel to Minneapolis with a less encouraging 9-19 overall mark.

For the first few moments of the contest, it appeared as if the Fever could be at least capable of hanging around. Then, the Lynx absolutely exploded, and the rest was, quite literally, history.