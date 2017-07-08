Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been busy this offseason. On the night of the NBA Draft, the Wolves agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bulls that brought Jimmy Butler to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. After sending Ricky Rubio to Utah, the Wolves responded by bringing in Jeff Teague to run the point.

Put those two alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, and Minnesota seems like the kind of team that could make a big jump next season. Really, their biggest issue is a lack of shooting, but on Saturday, the Wolves took a stab at fixing that problem by acquiring Jamal Crawford. The news that the two sides were talking was broken by Yahoo’s Shams Chanaria, while Chris Haynes of ESPN confirmed that Crawford would end up in Minnesots.