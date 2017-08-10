Minnesota Timberwolves

To this point, the majority of the NBA’s new Nike uniform releases have featured minor tweaks to already existing uniform designs. The biggest exceptions have been the Pacers and the Cavaliers, which each made at least one significant change to what used to be the Home and Away uniforms.

We’ve known that the Timberwolves would be among the teams to make big changes to their uniforms this season after unveiling a new logo and color scheme earlier this summer. On Thursday we finally got our first look at two of their new look uniforms, and the results were fairly underwhelming.

To this point, most of the new Nike uniforms would have been considered minor improvements — depending on your feelings towards circular lettering in Indiana or wine color unis in Cleveland — but the new Minnesota threads leave something to be desired.