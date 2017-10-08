2017-2018 Minnesota Timberwolves Preview: Sky-High Expectations Abound

Getty Image

2016-17 Record: 31-51 (13th in West)

Players Added: Aaron Brooks (FA), Anthony Brown (FA), Jimmy Butler (Trade with CHI), Jamal Crawford (FA), Marcus Georges-Hunt (FA), Taj Gibson (FA), Justin Patton (Draft), Jeff Teague (FA), Melo Trimble (FA)

Players Lost: Omri Casspi (FA), Kris Dunn (Trade with CHI), Jordan Hill (FA), Zach LaVine (Trade CHI), Adreian Payne (FA), Nikola Pekovic (Retirement), Ricky Rubio (Trade with UTA), Brandon Rush (FA)

Projected Team MVP: Karl-Anthony Towns

Much of the excitement around the 2017-18 Minnesota Timberwolves began with the acquisition of Jimmy Butler, if only because Tom Thibodeau and company managed to fleece the Chicago Bulls in trading for a top-15 player. In fact, there is a real debate as to who is the better player at this very moment between Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns, with both preparing to star at a high level in this situation. With that said, the No. 1 building block in Minnesota has been Towns since the moment he was drafted and that continues to be the case.

The 7-footer does not turn even 22 years old until mid-November but Towns is coming off a season in which he averaged 25.1 points and 12.3 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the floor, 37 percent from three and an impressive 83 percent from the free throw line. In short, he is already an off-the-charts offensive player with plenty of room to grow into, potentially, the most dominant force in the sport.

Defensively, though, Towns did not make the leap forward that many expected a year ago and that end of the floor will be quite crucial this season. Minnesota’s offensive pieces don’t fit perfectly together but, with this much talent, there is some baseline level of effectiveness that will arise. On defense, Towns must act as a deterrent around the rim to facilitate the jump many predict from Thibodeau’s squad in year two of his scheme and, even if he may not be dominant, it is time for that to take place.