We’re only a week into the 2017-18 NCAA college basketball season, and the incoming 2018 NBA Draft class is already showing up in a big way. Between DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley, Luca Doncic, Mo Bamba, Jaran Jackson, and Miles Bridges — among others — NBA draft experts are predicting that this will be one of the better classes in recent memory. They said the same thing about the 2017 Draft class, mind you, and for the most part, they’ve played as advertised in the NBA thus far.

Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. belongs in the same category with the other prospects mentioned above, but the start of his college basketball season has been pretty anticlimactic thanks to an unfortunate and mysterious leg injury. When Porter is at his best, he’s a legitimate candidate for the No. 1 overall draft selection in June, and while whatever leg injury he’s dealing with now doesn’t appear to be serious, it’s certainly not ideal.

The excellent folks at ESPN’s Draft Express released a scouting report on Porter in October, and it’s worth a watch if your unfamiliar with his talent.