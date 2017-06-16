The Pacers Are Not Happy About Monta Ellis’ Drug Suspension

Getty Image

The Indiana Pacers are not happy with Monta Ellis. The NBA announced Friday afternoon that both Ellis and Detroit Pistons small forward Reggie Bullock were suspended five games for violating the NBA Anti-Drug Program. The league didn’t say which drugs the players used to violate the plan, but each will miss the first five games of the 2017-18 regular season.

The Pacers got out in front of the news in a hurry, quickly sending out their own release after the NBA’s announcement. It was clear Indiana general manager Kevin Pritchard was less than thrilled about the news.