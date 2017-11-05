Twitter.com/LAClippers

It’s been an outstanding year for NBA players wearing very creative custom kicks, and we’re less than a month into the 2017-18 NBA season. First, we had Karl-Anthony Towns rock custom Jason themed HyperReacts on Halloween, and now we’ve got Montrezl Harrell debuting his own custom Nike’s with a nod to early-2000’s Nickelodeon hit series, Rocket Power.

OK. Karl-Anthony Towns’ custom Jason HyperReacts are incredible 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Halloween (via @kickstradomis) A post shared by DIME on UPROXX (@dimemagazine) on Oct 31, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

For anyone who didn’t grow up through the late-90s slash early-2000s, Rocket Power was pretty excellent. The show featured a group of four friends, Otto Rocket, Regina ‘Reggie’ Rocket, Sam ‘Squid’ Dullard, and Maurice ‘Twister’ Rodriguez doing all sorts of cool extreme sporting events in what was basically a recreation of Santa Monica, California.