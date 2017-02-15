Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

At the age of 32, Nate Robinson is attempting to make an NBA comeback. His current path includes a stint with the Delaware 87ers of the D-League that began on Tuesday evening. In advance of his debut, though, Robinson reportedly revealed an interesting factoid about the fan base of the Philadelphia 76ers who, of course, operate the 87ers.

Apparently, some fans really don’t like Robinson and it comes for what seems to be an insane reason.

Nate Robinson says he hears from Sixers fans all the time who think Iguodala was robbed in the '06 dunk contest. — Jake Pavorsky (@JakePavorsky) February 14, 2017

Robinson was victorious in the 2006 slam dunk contest by only one point over Iguodala and, apparently, this is still a thing. It should be noted that the 5’9 guard is the NBA’s only three-time slam dunk contest winner but this was the first title for Robinson and folks are still salty. In fact, a quick Twitter search yields several results from Philly faithful that aren’t particularly keen on what transpired.