The Most Epic Dunks From The NBA Slam Contest

Nate Robinson Is Back Making Big Men Look Silly In The D-League By Dribbling Between Their Legs

Managing Editor, Trending
02.25.17

After taking a trip to play basketball in Israel for Hapoel Tel Aviv, Nate Robinson is back in the States turning heads for the NBA D-League. This turned out to be bad news for Raptors 905 7’3”center Walter ‘Edy’ Tavares when he tried to set a trap against Robinson and the Delaware 87ers. As you can see above, Robinson used his 5’9″ stature to his advantage and dribbled directly between the tree trunks Tavares calls legs.

Delaware would end up losing the game, but Robinson added another highlight to 11-year NBA career with his slick decision to go between instead of going around.

TAGSdelaware 87ersNATE ROBINSONNBA D-LEAGUE

