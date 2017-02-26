Meanwhile in the NBA D-League… Nate Robinson is literally dribbling between 7’2” big man Edy Tavares’ legs… no really… pic.twitter.com/urO8BZUcu3 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 26, 2017

After taking a trip to play basketball in Israel for Hapoel Tel Aviv, Nate Robinson is back in the States turning heads for the NBA D-League. This turned out to be bad news for Raptors 905 7’3”center Walter ‘Edy’ Tavares when he tried to set a trap against Robinson and the Delaware 87ers. As you can see above, Robinson used his 5’9″ stature to his advantage and dribbled directly between the tree trunks Tavares calls legs.

Delaware would end up losing the game, but Robinson added another highlight to 11-year NBA career with his slick decision to go between instead of going around.