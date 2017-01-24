Nate Robinson Knows Exactly Which Playmaker LeBron And The Cavs Should Be After

#LeBron James
01.24.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

It wouldn’t quite be the midseason if LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers weren’t causing headlines with their general disgruntled-ness and malaise. The January morass that is the dredges of the NBA season seem to be Bron’s kryptonite, or at least his pet peeve as he always seems to perk up around this time with complaints, poor play and general disinterest.

His point of contention this year? Well, apparently the Cavs “need a f**king playmaker.” After a particularly bad going-through-the-motions loss to the Pelicans (who were without Anthony Davis), James was vocal about his team and the entire organization.

James spoke of his age and the overall mortality of his career and even doubled down on it all with a few subtweets on Twitter. It’s peak Social Media/Regular Media LeBron, and it comes after the Cavs have lost five of their last seven.

I’m not sure if Bron meant it as a “Now Hiring” sign to former NBA players in need of a job, but one former player and Dunk Contest winner took the opportunity to throw his name out there for the job opening.

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron JamesNATE ROBINSON

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP