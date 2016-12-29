NBA 2K17 Predicts LeBron James' Career

The NBA’s 2016 Blooper Reel Is Full Of Missed Dunks And Bad Dancing

#LeBron James #NBA
12.29.16 1 hour ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Who doesn’t love a good blooper reel? It’s the reminder you need that the athletes that so frequently astound us are still just humans, prone to getting hit in the face by basketballs, or slipping and falling for no damn reason. It’s a valuable tool to help you laugh through any pain we might have in our daily lives. I know LeBron getting hit in the face is already in the video, but it’s 16 minutes long and we need its restorative power, so here’s the loop:

That 16 minute running time means that plenty of the video is filled with what couldn’t ever be considered bloopers, like fans dancing. Then again, the inclusion of fan dancing does serve to remind us that among all its other flaws, 2016 was also the year that people finally killed the dab. They killed it violently with their terrible stadium dancing, and they killed it over and over again. My goodness.

TOPICS#LeBron James#NBA
TAGSBLOOPERSLeBron JamesNBA

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 9 hours ago
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 6 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP