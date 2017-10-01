Decide Whether ‘NBA 2K18’ Or ‘NBA Live’ Has Better Graphics With These Comparison Videos

#NBA 2k #Golden State Warriors
09.30.17 13 mins ago

NBA Live is pushing on NBA 2K‘s long-held territory as the only basketball game that matters, and that’s in large part to its quality gameplay and graphics. 2K has dominated the market with its fantastic b-ball simulations for so long that people are reflexively assuming that 2K will be superior in every way, always. But maybe not?

Gamespot threw together a side-by-side comparison that has both games running similar plays. It’s close, but the animations of 2K look smoother, probably because they’ve had years of refinement and additions to the nuance of the plays, but when it comes to skin and hair, NBA Live might just have the better graphics. When start really looking into the minutia of the visuals, 2K’s hands and jerseys look more real, but in the overall grand scheme of things (especially after looking side-by-side), 2K18 kind of has an “uncanny valley” thing going on. You can tell they’re digital beings. While NBA Live just looks slightly more natural and perfectly imperfect.

Here’s another comparison by GamingWithOva, if you need to consider more moles and brow furrows to inform your digital basketball purchase:

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA 2k#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNBA 2KNBA 2K 18nba live

What Unites Us

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

09.29.17 1 day ago
Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 weeks ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP