Getty Image

The NBA regular season ended on Wednesday and the playoffs got started on Saturday, which meant there wasn’t much time in between for the folks at NBA 2K to process final season numbers. However, they put in the work over the weekend to give us a brand new ratings update on Monday, with every player in the league getting their attributes tweaked.

Here are the biggest changes to overall ratings involving notable players in the latest update:

Russell Westbrook (+1): 95 to 96

Kawhi Leonard (+1): 95 to 96

Steph Curry (+2): 93 to 95

Paul George (+2): 89 to 91

Chris Paul (+1): 90 to 91

Giannis Antetokounmpo (+1): 89 to 90

Jimmy Butler (+1): 89 to 90

Isaiah Thomas (-1): 91 to 90

Mark Gasol (+1): 88 to 89

Kyle Lowry (-1): 89 to 88