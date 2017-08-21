‘NBA 2K’ Had To Tell Kyrie And Paul George They Don’t Get Ratings Bumps For Being On The Cover

08.21.17 2 hours ago

NBA players’ widespread preoccupation with their 2K ratings has reached absurd levels. Just in the past few weeks, Ben Simmons, John Wall, and Dwyane Wade have publicly complained that their ratings are too low, and Simmons even went so far as to say he refuses to play now. Lonzo Ball, likewise, threatened to boycott NBA 2K18 if they didn’t change an image of his teammate Brandon Ingram getting posterized.

Even the cover athletes have their qualms. The last two stars to get the nod – Kyrie Irving and Paul George – both were confused as to why their ratings weren’t higher. Ronnie Singh (aka @Ronnie2K), the digital marketing director for the video game giant, recently spoke to Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype about how both Irving and George were unhappy with their ratings.

