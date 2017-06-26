Even NBA 2K Was Too Smart To Fall For The Lopsided Jimmy Butler Trade

After a full season’s worth of rumors and speculation, the Chicago Bulls finally traded All-Star guard Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he’ll reunite with former coach Tom Thibodeau. It was an excellent deal for the ‘Wolves, who now have a proven, two-way superstar to plug in next to a supremely-talented young duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.
The same can’t be said for the Bulls. It’s hard not to argue that Chicago got fleeced in a deal that netted them a sophomore guard in Kris Dunn, who struggled to make his mark during his rookie season, and Zach LaVine, who is an explosive athlete and a gifted scorer but is also fresh off a major ACL injury.
In fact, the trade was so lopsided that NBA 2k17 wouldn’t even allow it, according to Redditor “rickydreamboat,” who posted this image below over the weekend.
