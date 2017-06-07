NBA 2k17

The Cleveland Cavaliers are back on home court on Wednesday night, and they really need a win. Golden State leads the NBA Finals 2-0. They’re winners of 14 straight playoff games. For as well as LeBron James and the Cavaliers have done this year, they haven’t been able to match Steph Curry and the relentless Warriors.

But can that change on the shores of Lake Erie? Let’s take a run at simulating Game 3 before it happens using the basketball powerhouse that is NBA2K. Will the Golden State domination continue in Cleveland or can the Cavaliers finally get back in this series and set up the inevitable 3-1 Golden State series lead?

Only one way to find out. As always you can find the entire stream on our Facebook page, but we’ll go through the highlights and see what happens in this one below.