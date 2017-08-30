These Are The 30 Best Players In ‘NBA 2K18’

08.30.17 47 mins ago

Twitter/@NBA2K

The NBA 2K18 player ratings reveal is almost complete. After weeks of teasing and slowly releasing details on the game, we finally started getting top 10 lists for every position group, which means we now know pretty much every overall rating for the league’s top players — we also have our first look at extended gameplay.

If you want to see the top 10s for each position, you can find them here (point guard, shooting guard, small forward, power forward, and center), and on Wednesday, NBA 2K compiled their top 10 players in the league list and posted it to Twitter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sliding into the league’s 10 best players is probably the one that will turn the most heads, alongside the mercurial and polarizing DeMarcus Cousins in the 7th spot at a 92 overall. In total, there are only 14 players in the game that earned a 90 overall or better — which might make John Wall feel a little better about his 90.

