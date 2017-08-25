The Best Players Missing From The ‘NBA 2K18’ All-Time Teams, Ranked

Getty Image

The NBA 2K franchise is having an outstanding summer. NBA 2K18 is set to release on September 19, and you have to applaud the way 2K Sports has managed to stay in the news with a slow drip of player rating releases, feature announcements, and demo information leading up to the announcement and release of their All-Time franchise rosters.

You can find the complete roster for each and every All-Time team here, along with our ranking of all 30 All-Time team rosters.

Unfortunately for NBA 2K18, with great power comes great responsibility, and some extremely important players are missing from said All-Time rosters. Most of the players included in these All-Time rosters for NBA 2K18 are part of the National Basketball Retired Players Association. If they aren’t part of the NBRPA, NBA 2K would likely have to negotiate those deals separately.

It’s a safe to assume that acquiring player rights for the 100+ former NBA players NBA 2K did land for the game was an absolute nightmare, and that for one reason or another, the players who are missing just came down to rights deals that never materialized. In other words, I’m sure NBA 2K18 would love to include Reggie Miller on the All-Time Indiana Pacers, and I’m sure the folks behind NBA 2K18 understand that he’s the greatest basketball player in Pacers history. He deserves a spot on the team. It’s a no-brainer. This isn’t a mistake on NBA 2K’s part. It’s business.