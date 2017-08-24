Only Four Players Received Perfect 99 Ratings As Legends In ‘NBA 2K18’

NBA 2K18



NBA 2K18 announced the full rosters for their 30 all-time teams on Thursday, along with the player ratings for all of the legends that make up those rosters. Among those 30 teams, no players were rated below an 80 (which, is understandable for a group of all-time teams), but that doesn’t mean there aren’t significant differences between the top teams and the bottom teams.

Certain squads, like the Lakers and Celtics, are stacked with players in the 90s, while the Hornets fail to have a single player with a 90 overall and the Mavericks have only one (Dirk Nowitzki). Of the 450 players that make up the all-time team rosters, only four earned 99 overall ratings — the highest given in the game — with LeBron James being bestowed a 99 overall for two teams.

Michael Jordan (Bulls), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Bucks), Magic Johnson (Lakers), and LeBron James (Cavs and Heat) all were given the honor of being 99 overalls — James’ legend rating being two points higher than his current rating. Behind those four, seven players earned a 98 overall and 10 more earned a 97. In total, 48 players earned a player rating of 95 or higher for one of their all-time teams.

Here is the list of the highest rated players (and what team they are on with that rating, since it varies by team) for the NBA 2K18 all-time squads: