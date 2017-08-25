Getty Image

The NBA 2K18 hype train is at maximum speed heading into its September 19 release date. The latest feature reveal catching the eye of hoop fans everywhere is the inclusion of All-Time teams for each and every franchise. These are exactly what they sound like; a combination of the best players in each franchise’s history on one playable roster. Sure, it’s not perfect. A few key players are missing, but by and large, NBA 2K fans seem pretty excited about it. Well, most NBA 2K fans.

The Seattle SuperSonics’ relocation to Oklahoma City has been well documented. A dirty combination of bad politics, poor ownership, and weak support from the NBA forced the Sonics out of Seattle and into OKC. This all went down in 2008, but make no mistake about it, that wound hasn’t healed.

Depending on what sources you believe, the NBA is at least considering a future expansion team for Seattle to try and right that wrong. A current franchise could also relocate to Seattle, of course, but the Maloof-owned Sacramento Kings already tried that. While most pundits would agree that the NBA will return to Seattle someday, nobody knows when or how. It’s frustrating and unfortunate, to say the least.

NBA 2K18‘s All-Time Oklahoma City Thunder squad features some of the greatest basketball players in Seattle SuperSonics history. On one hand, of course it does. The NBA 2K18 All-Time Sacramento Kings team, for example, features quite a few players from the Cincinnati Royals days. On the surface, it’s just NBA business, and the folks behind NBA 2K are kind of backed into a corner here.

On the other hand, it just doesn’t feel right. Seattle heroes like Shawn Kemp, Gary Payton, Ray Allen, and Detlef Schrempf are going to be playable in NBA 2K18 on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gross.