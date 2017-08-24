All 30 ‘NBA 2K18’ All-Time Teams, Ranked

08.24.17 1 hour ago

Twitter/@NBA2K

After a month of teases, we finally got full rosters for all 30 all-time teams in NBA 2K18. The rosters, released on Thursday, feature 48 players rated at a 95 overall or above — four of which got perfect 99 ratings — and no players were rated below an 80. That means each team is good, but there are levels to how good or great they are.

Our ranking of the NBA 2K18 all-time teams is a look at the full 15-man roster and the player ratings given to those individuals. We added together all 15 ratings and divided to create the composite rating for each team, which can be found in parentheses. We will be doing a list of the most fun teams — not best, but ones that figure to be the most fun to play with — later, but this ranking is purely about the math.

Here are the all-time teams, ranked worst to best:

30. Memphis Grizzlies (84.73)
High: Marc Gasol, 93
Low: Byron Scott, Greg Anthony, James Posey, and Bonzi Wells, 80

Depth drags the Grizz down here. The Gasol brothers can’t make up enough for the roughage at the bottom of this roster.

29. Toronto Raptors (84.87)
High: Vince Carter, 95
Low: Amir Johnson, Terrence Ross, and Alvin Williams, 80

Like the Grizz, this comes down to depth and the inclusion of so many players in the low 80s.

