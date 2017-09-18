Getty Image

Twitch user Moy Boss saw himself on the losing end of one of the most improbable finishes in ‘NBA 2K18‘ history, with a bad miss inside followed by an insane buzzer-beater that broke a tie game and left him stunned.

There’s a lot of weirdness here with the players on each team, but the Grizzlies and Cavaliers were playing an online match that was tied at 59. Moy Boss is playing a game online against a user named Tk_StrikeZ.

James Harden is wearing a Memphis Grizzlies jersey and he has the ball. Harden — Moy Boss — drives the lane, putting up a shot with 4.9 seconds to go. But it doesn’t go.