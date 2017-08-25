Twitter/@BaronDavis

NBA 2K18 will bring two new forms of retro teams into the game this year, with the introduction of all-time teams for all 30 franchises, as well as classic teams from the past two decades. The all-time teams are a collection of players from each franchise’s history, which make for an All-Star team of sorts for each franchise.

The classic teams, however, are just a team from the past that was iconic in some way or another, and the game is bringing them back to life for the current gamer to get a chance to play with.

In total, there are 17 classic teams on NBA 2K18. Originally, 16 teams were announced, but a late addition brought the “We Believe” Warriors from 2007-08 into the mix, to the delight of Baron Davis and others.