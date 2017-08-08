Twitter/@NBA2K

The slow rollout of player ratings and first looks at gameplay from NBA 2K18 has begun, as 2K Sports gives us snippets of information about what we can expect when the game drops on September 19. To this point, the biggest revelation has been the announcement of massive updates to the MyLEAGUE and MyGM modes in the game.

MyGM has become more of a story mode, while MyLEAGUE will be far more immersive and realistic with how things like the draft and free agency operate. Those updates have all of us very excited to dive into the improved league mode, but there’s still more than a month before the game releases.

Luckily, 2K will, like last year, be unveiling “The Prelude” demo mode early so players can get their hands on gameplay before the release day and get comfortable with it. That will be released on September 8, a month from now and 11 days before the actual release date, for those on Xbox One and Playstation 4, per Game Informer.

Last year’s “The Prelude” let gamers create their MyPLAYER and play through the college years, with the option to save and carry that over into their actual copy of the game when it released. There aren’t details on whether this year’s version will be the same as last year’s, or if the demo will be something different, but we’ll at least have something in our hands to play on September 8.