Here’s Your First Look At ‘NBA 2K18’ Extended Gameplay From The GameStop Expo

#NBA 2k
08.28.17 2 hours ago

YouTube/FAxCardiae

We are now three weeks away from the release of NBA 2K18, signaling the true beginning of the 2017-18 NBA season. While the game tries to figure out if they’re going to need those new covers with Kyrie Irving in a Celtics jersey or not, we’ve been getting some more details and information about what we’ll be seeing in the game.

We know about major updates and upgrades to MyLEAGUE and MyGM, as well as significant graphics upgrades that make the game look and feel more realistic. Player ratings have slowly rolled out to where nearly 100 are public, and the classic teams and all-time teams have been fully released, along with all the player ratings for the legends on the 30 all-time squads.

However, to this point, actual gameplay footage has been kept under pretty tight wraps, with quick cuts and glimpses via the trailers that have come out. This weekend at the GameStop Expo, NBA 2K18 was on display and someone was quick enough with their phone to snap a video of nearly three full minutes of gameplay as our first real look at how gamers will be see it.

