Some of the NBA’s most entertaining teams of the last 20 years also double as some of the best teams never to win a title. Think of all the fun we had watching Steve Nash, Amar’e Stoudamire, and the 7SOL Suns, or Chris Webber and co. and the Sacramento Kings, or the “We Believe” Warriors.

Now, NBA 2K18 is indulging our collective nostalgia by letting gamers play with 17 of these classic teams, and a new Spanish-language video preview offers extended game-play footage for a great match-up between the aforementioned Kings and Warriors.