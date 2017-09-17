Getty Image

JaVale McGee has certainly resurrected his career — and then some — by simple virtue of playing alongside a quartet of NBA titans, and depending on how things pan out next season, it’s possible that his value will be over-inflated when he hits unrestricted free agency next summer.

He’s finally proved — albeit in an extremely limited role with an even shorter leash — that he can use his length and athleticism to be a productive rotation player who can catch easy lobs and patrol the paint on the defense, and another successful season in Golden State should only help propel this narrative.

In the virtual world of NBA basketball, his value has apparently already reached astronomical heights. Reddit user KingCrabz recently posted a screenshot of his Brooklyn Nets roster on NBA 2K18, and it appears that in the video-game world, the Nets’ organizational mismanagement is even more hilariously-inept than it is in real life.