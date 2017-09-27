An ‘NBA 2K18’ Glitch Makes It So Kevin Durant Celebrates With The Thunder

#NBA 2k #Oklahoma City Thunder #Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant
09.27.17 39 mins ago

Getty Image

NBA 2K18 is now fully available and, after months of anticipation, it is providing entertainment to the basketball-obsessed masses. While things are generally going well, the game will look to fix some of its lingering issues with a third update this week and that is simply the cost of doing business on this level.

However, there will almost always be glitches in any game and this one, well, is both tremendous and hilarious. In short, Golden State Warriors superstar and reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant was found celebrating in grand fashion… with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Given Durant’s recent (incognito) comments about his time with the team, the timing of this is pretty wild and, of course, the relationship between Durant and his former employer has been well-documented, especially through the lens of Russell Westbrook. Beyond that, the Warriors and Thunder could certainly be seen as rivals and the addition of Carmelo Anthony adds an additional layer of intrigue to the proceedings when it comes to the upcoming season.

Using NBA 2K18 to simulate the full season can bring joy and a bit of knowledge but a glitch like this is pure entertainment. Needless to say, it seems unlikely that Kevin Durant and members of the Thunder will be embracing anytime soon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA 2k#Oklahoma City Thunder#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTNBA 2KNBA 2K18OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP