The point of a yearly video game is for it to get better with each edition. The game modes, the game physics and — perhaps most importantly — the graphics should always get better as the years go by. We’ve seen how Michael Jordan has evolved as a video game sprite over the course of his career and beyond, but even on a yearly basis, the update can be so much better than last year’s version.
Steve Noah has been putting some side-by-side comparisons together to show off the character model changes from NBA 2K17 and 2K’s latest: NBA 2K18. While not much time has passed in the real world, even on the same console the the results are pretty stunning. Look at Gordon Hayward, bulked up and much more lifelike in the NBA 2K18 version of himself on the right.
