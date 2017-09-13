NBA 2K18

The release of a sports video game is often a delicate balancing act. Players can change teams and ruin your cover art. Things could be included in the game that are not meant for prying eyes until much later, like jersey concepts or other features.

But with video games with huge hype come people eager to get at a game and reveal its secrets. Such is the case with the hotly anticipated ‘NBA 2K18,’ which is scheduled to come out next week. People are already playing the demo all over the world, but on Wednesday the “Statement” alternate jerseys for all 30 NBA teams leaked online.

Some of the designs are simply putting last year’s alternative concepts on the new Nike template, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t fresh as hell. Boston’s black design, for example, isn’t very new but still does look solid.