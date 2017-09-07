Twitter/@NBA2K

Kyrie Irving getting traded to the Celtics threw the entire NBA world into a fit of chaos and confusion, as the Cavs and Celtics (the East’s two best teams) were swapping star point guards and, potentially, shifting the balance of power.

While players, media, and fans were trying to understand the on-court ramifications of the trade, as well as what it means for the futures of both franchises, elsewhere, the folks at 2K Sports were frantically dealing with a new, unfortunate dilemma. Their cover athlete for NBA 2K18 had just been traded less than a month before the game’s launch and they now needed to make a fix.

It’s one thing for a player to be traded and the game to make a roster update, but it’s another for the guy on the cover and the disc itself to get traded and suddenly all the sleeves and promotional images be out of date. We got our first glimpse at the cover with Celtics Kyrie from an on-screen display on the Nintendo Switch from a recent 2K event, but on Thursday morning they finally released the official image of the new cover.