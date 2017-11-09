NBA 2K18

According to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, NBA 2K18 has been a massive monetary success by nearly every measure. In a conference call earlier this week, with the transcript being provided by GameSpot, Zelnick revealed that NBA 2K18 has sold over $6 million copies, which is more than NBA 2K17 sold by this time last year. Behold the raw sales data, Zelnick added that “people vote ultimately with the usage. And the usage on this title is up 30 percent in terms of average daily users.”

NBA 2K18’s excellent marketing has to take some credit for their impressive sales data, but regardless of how many NBA players tweet about NBA 2K18 on a nightly basis, it’s a good basketball video game. NBA 2K is simply selling fans a good product.

Despite how well the game plays, many long-time users have been very vocal online about NBA 2K18‘s robust microtransaction system that is riddled throughout the new MyCareer mode. We touched on it in our review, but the complaint is that NBA 2K18’s MyCareer mode is too reliant on spending money outside of your original $60 to really get the full experience.