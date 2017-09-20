‘NBA 2K18′ Is Addressing Its Fans’ Biggest Complaints With The Game So Far

09.20.17 11 mins ago

NBA 2K18

Microtransactions are a huge part of modern gaming. Whether in the freemium model seen in cell phone or tablet games or in larger, more complex titles played on console and PC, the business model is firmly in place. Gamers are willing to pay more than the base price of a game to fully enjoy it, especially if that extra money accelerates or improves their overall enjoyment of the game.

But there’s a line a game can cross between having added bonuses that cost extra and the nagging feeling that you’ve already paid enough for the disc inside the jewel case. And for some fans, NBA 2K18 had crossed that line. Many argued online that the game’s virtual currency, which you accumulate for playing, simply didn’t take you as far as it should before you’re forced to pay for more of it.

Late Tuesday night, Ronnie Singh of 2K Sports announced on Twitter that the cost of some upgrades in the game would be reduced.

