NBA 2K18’s Latest Patch Features An Update To Michael Jordan’s Tongue

2K Sports has pushed several updates to NBA 2K18 since the game released back in September. They’ve been tweaking everything from microtransaction prices, to your typical roster updates, to interesting new features like adding verification badges in The Neighborhood so you know if you’re playing with a real-life NBA player. 2K Sports dropped another one of these updates on Tuesday, and there was a very interesting bullet point in the patch notes NBA 2K18 made public on their Facebook page.

– Trivia will be re-enabled in the 2K Zone in MyCAREER once all consoles have received this update. If you have not yet tried it out, 2K Zone Trivia provides 25 VC for every question you answer correctly!

– Users will no longer experience a hang when attempting to read texts from Bryan in MyCAREER.

– Fixed an issue where Bryan would stop sending users texts to pick up their endorsement VC cheques in MyCAREER.

– Addressed a hang that could occur in the Gatorade Training Facility right before starting an activity.

– Addressed a case where some users were seeing their custom created shoes appearing differently in-game than how they looked in the editor.

– The camera will no longer focus on the crowd when play resumes when called right before a free throw in Pro-Am and Play Now Online games.

– Fixed a case where the playoffs would fail to advance after completing a round during an offline MyCAREER.

– Squads will now remain intact when choosing to Play Game after completing a Ruffles Tournament game

– Michael Jordan’s tongue should now look a little more Mike-like