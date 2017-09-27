NBA 2K18

Every video game has some issues that invariably pop up right after it comes out. That’s certainly been the case with NBA 2K18, which has had a ton of small issues pop up throughout the game. A number of them have been fixed, thanks to minor updates, but all of the wrinkles haven’t been completely ironed out.

On Monday, 2K Sports that it will release its third patch to fix a handful of issues in its latest hoops game. It’s available for the four major consoles the game appears on: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Most notably, this patch will take care of problems that occur after called timeouts and a few minor headaches that occur in the game’s MyLEAGUE/MyGM modes. Additionally, they will loom to improve gameplay in the game’s new mode, the Playground.