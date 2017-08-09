‘NBA 2K18′ Is So Lifelike You Can See Players’ Scars, Stretch Marks and Faded Tattoos

08.09.17

The hype for NBA 2K18 is growing with each player rating and jersey reveal, but the thing many can’t get over is how much more lifelike the players appear in the game compared to even last year’s version of the game.

The credit for that goes to 2K’s art department, which has worked overtime to tear down and rebuild many of the game’s graphics and player models to get it right. 2K Sports covered a lot of the new art details in a video the company posted on Wednesday morning, showing off new photorealistic player accessories, jerseys, and a much-improved model of each player’s body and face.

