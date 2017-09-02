‘NBA 2K18’ Full Player Ratings And Attributes Have Apparently Leaked

2K

The basketball world already knows quite a bit about what NBA 2K18 will look like when it is released later this month. The good folks that shepherd the video game franchise have diligently released top-10 lists at each and every position and, beyond that, have even come up with all-time teams (that have produced quite a reaction) for all 30 franchises.

Now, though, a more complete list of player ratings across the league has seemingly surfaced. A verified YouTube user with more than 250,000 subscribers posted a video that scrolls through the rosters and it matches up with the information that is publicly available to this point.

It must be noted that this is not an official release from NBA 2K and, thus, must be taken with a grain of salt. Still, it looks like the real deal on the surface and there is plenty of excitement about this kind of knowledge appearing.