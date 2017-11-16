Getty Image

The NBA season is now a month old, which means there’s a reasonably solid sample size for most players with about 15 games played by most teams. That means it’s a perfect time for NBA 2K18 to take stock of what players are outperforming or underperforming preseason expectations, and make adjustments accordingly with a brand new roster update.

The latest roster update dropped on Wednesday afternoon and it shifted player ratings for a number of players on all 30 franchises. The biggest team-wide shifts were to see a bump in ratings for a number of players on the Boston Celtics, like rookie Jayson Tatum cracking the 80 overall (+1) mark, and the Detroit Pistons, with Andre Drummond earning serious respect in the form of a jump to 88 overall (+3). Other major moves upward include a trio of players — Steph Curry, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo — all climbing one point to 95 overall, Ben Simmons jumping three points to 84 overall, and Kristaps Porzingis’ incredible play in the first month earned him a three-point boost to a 91 overall. T.J. Warren, Donovan Mitchell, Isaiah Taylor, and Tyreke Evans all made the biggest leaps this update, each with a +4 boost to their overalls.

Not everyone has gotten off to a hot start, and NBA 2K18 takes that into account as well. Lonzo Ball’s slow start sees him fall three points to a 77 overall, while Russell Westbrook fell two points to 92 overall with the relative struggles compared to last seasons unreal MVP season. Dwyane Wade’s struggles in Cleveland dropped him to a 77 overall (-3), while the Clippers’ recent slide sees their frontcourt duo of Blake Griffin (-2) and DeAndre Jordan (-3) drop to an 87 and 84 overall respectively.

Below, you can check out all of the player ratings changes on every team, to see who you’ll need to lean on more (or less) on your favorite squad next time you play.