We Simulated The 2017-18 NBA Season In ‘NBA 2K18’ To See If Anyone Can Take Down The Warriors

09.26.17

NBA 2K18 is finally here, and that can only mean one thing: the NBA regular season is coming. Around this time last year, we simulated the 2016-17 season in NBA 2K17, and that was chaotic, to say the least. It was so insane that it prompted us to put a plethora of other topics to the NBA 2K test.

We simulated the rest of LeBron James’ career. We simulated the future of the Pelicans with Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. We even simulated the future of the Golden State Warriors‘ super team to see what the NBA 2K gods were predicting. Can NBA 2K18 match NBA 2K17‘s insanity? Only one way to find out.

Without further ado, here’s our official one-take simulation of the 2017-18 NBA season in NBA 2K18.

2017-18 NBA All-Star Game

We’ll pick up our simulation at the All-Star break to give you NBA 2K18‘s All-Star predictions. I feel compelled to put a disclaimer here right from the jump. This is NBA 2K18‘s work, not mine. Don’t shoot the messenger.

