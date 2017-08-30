James Harden Is Your Best Shooting Guard Option In ‘NBA 2K18’

08.30.17 38 mins ago

Getty Image

James Harden was one of the most valuable players in the NBA last season, and now he’s officially one of the most valuable players in NBA 2K18. Harden was revealed as the top shooting guard in the game by 2K Sports on Wednesday.

The video game company continues to highlight its best-ranked players by position in the buildup to the game’s release next month, and Harden is atop an impressive list of shooters that will grace the game’s latest version.

It’s fitting that he’s back in the shooting guard classification here, given he’s now teammates with Chris Paul. Harden essentially acted as Houston’s point guard last season, a role he thrived in, but traditionally he’s much more of a two.

