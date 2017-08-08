We Have Our First Look At Some Of The Hottest Sneakers In ‘NBA 2K18’

Twitter/@Steve_OS

NBA 2K18 will drop on September 19, with “The Prelude” demo coming out 11 days prior on September 8. While that’s a month away, we’re still getting the slow roll out of first looks at the game, details about changes to game modes, and the all-important player ratings.

There are significant updates coming to NBA 2K18 compared to previous versions in gameplay, career modes (most notably MyLEAGUE and MyGM), and graphics quality. The early looks we’ve been given of players in 2K18 have shown a tremendous jump in quality and realism over NBA 2K17.

Along with player realism, one of the focal points of the game every year is making sure they have the best gear and hottest sneakers worn by the pros available in the game. This year is no different, and thanks to Steve Noah of Operation Sports, we have our first looks at some of the sneakers on the court in NBA 2K18.

The first group of images shows a collection of Nike and Jordan sneakers, with the KD 10, LeBron 14, Foamposite, and CP3.X.