NBA 2K18 Revealed Its Soundtrack And It’s Full Of Hits From Kedrick Lamar, Drake And More

#NBA 2k #Kendrick Lamar #Drake
07.21.17 2 hours ago

The release of NBA 2K18 is still a few months away, but you can get your ears ready for the soundtrack to you balling out a bit early. Game maker 2K Sports released the music available in this year’s edition of its annual basketball behemoth, and the list is pretty impressive.

A whopping 48 tracks feature plenty of familiar names, including some popular tracks from the likes of Future, Kendrick Lamar and Drake as well as some classics from OutKast and Def Leppard are here to give you that familiar arena vibe.

And indeed, Wasatch Front, a track from Portland Trail Blazer Damian Lillard—née Dame D.O.L.L.A.—did indeed make the track list. Lillard said he would have two songs on NBA 2K18, including a “secret track.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA 2k#Kendrick Lamar#Drake
TAGSDrakeKendrick LamarNBA 2KNBA 2K18

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 3 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 3 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 4 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 4 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 5 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP