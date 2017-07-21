The release of NBA 2K18 is still a few months away, but you can get your ears ready for the soundtrack to you balling out a bit early. Game maker 2K Sports released the music available in this year’s edition of its annual basketball behemoth, and the list is pretty impressive.

A whopping 48 tracks feature plenty of familiar names, including some popular tracks from the likes of Future, Kendrick Lamar and Drake as well as some classics from OutKast and Def Leppard are here to give you that familiar arena vibe.

And indeed, Wasatch Front, a track from Portland Trail Blazer Damian Lillard—née Dame D.O.L.L.A.—did indeed make the track list. Lillard said he would have two songs on NBA 2K18, including a “secret track.”