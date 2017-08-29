The ‘NBA 2K18’ Top 10 Point Guard Rankings Are Sure To Turn Some Heads

Getty Image

The details for NBA 2K18 just keep streaming in, and the latest version of the world’s most popular basketball video game will come with all sorts of new features, like Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett broadcasting games, the All-Time squads for all 30 NBA teams, as well as classic teams like the “We Believe” Warriors.

But as is standard operating procedure, their various player ratings and rankings will be the source of no uncertain amount of controversy among fans. Player ratings have been trickling out for the past two months, causing some players to get upset about where they find themselves, and just in the past couple of days, they’ve released the lists of the top-rated power forwards and the top centers in the game.

On Tuesday, they dropped the top ten point guards via Twitter, with Russell Westbrook and Steph Curry tied at the top.