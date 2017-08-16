The ‘NBA2K 18’ Trailer Will Get You Even More Excited With Some Help From Mobb Deep

#NBA 2k #LeBron James
08.16.17 2 hours ago

NBA 2K18

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving top the list of players looking a bit “shook” in the latest trailer for NBA 2K18. The 2K Sports basketball vehicle is slowly hyping up its newest release with player ratings and lots of teasers, but its latest trailer gives us our best look yet at what we’ll see on the virtual court when the game drops on September 15.

The slick trailer features Mobb Deep‘s “Shook Ones,” which works because the term has many different meanings here. The digital versions of NBA superstars shake defenders, shake heads and some just generally look frustrated on the court in the trailer.

