While many new features are coming to NBA 2K18 on Sept. 19, no addition has created more buzz than the introduction of All-Time Teams for all 30 NBA franchises. You can check out the full roster for each and every All-Time Team here, along with our ranking of all 30 rosters. But despite how thorough most of those rosters are, some notable NBA icons were missing. Caron Butler was one of those notable NBA icons.

In a surprising move that sets a hopeful precedent for things to come, NBA 2K18 has officially added Butler to the Washington Wizards’ all-time team.

@realtuffjuice thanks for signing paperwork, giving us your rights for #NBA2K18 so in coming weeks you'll be on #NBA2K18 All Time Wizards! — Ronnie 2K 2K18 (@Ronnie2K) September 6, 2017

Ronnie tweeted “thanks for signing paperwork, giving us your rights” which all but confirms what everyone was already speculating: The reason why players like Reggie Miller, Charles Barkley, Rasheed Wallace, or, of course, Butler, weren’t in NBA 2K18 to begin with was a player rights issue. NBA 2K18 isn’t claiming Wallace shouldn’t be on the Detroit Pistons’ all-time roster, for example, it’s likely just a matter of how easy those player rights are to acquire.