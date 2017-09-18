NBA 2K18

NBA 2K18 is only a few days old, and it’s already getting an update. The NBA 2K18 Twitter account posted on Monday that a patch is coming for the game that’s demanded much of the attention of the basketball world in recent weeks.

According to Polygon, the patch will address a number of issues Xbox One players have had with the MyCAREER mode of the game that officially dropped the masses on Friday.

Users on the NBA2K Reddit page have reported trouble saving files, losing virtual currency, and other issues while playing through the immersive game mode.